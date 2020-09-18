The 15 Worst Remakes In Movie History

Movie reboots and remakes are very popular these days. For major studios, it’s a relatively low-risk way to get people into theaters. Fans of the original movie are bound to see the new one, even if only out of curiosity. Other times, a reimagining allows a director to pay homage to a film while adding his or her creative vision. From Matt Reeves’ The Batman to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, there are some exciting movie remakes we can’t wait to see.

But every movie remake is inevitably compared to the film that came before it. In some cases, the remake is just as good (or even better) than its predecessor. In other cases, it goes horribly wrong. Here are 15 movie remakes that don’t live up to the original.