Drive In and Watch ‘The Lion King’ at Tyler’s Harvey Convention Center

I would have to say that The Lion King is my all time favorite Disney movie. Aladdin is right there with it but just a minuscule notch below. Come Saturday night, September 12, you can bring the whole family for a viewing of the live action version of The Lion King, while hanging in your car, at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

The Lion King will begin at 8:30 p.m. and is free to drive up, park and enjoy the movie. No concessions will be available but you are encouraged to bring all the dollar box candy you want, or what ever other refreshments, to make your viewing experience even more enjoyable.

You will be able to listen to the movie by tuning into a channel on your car radio, which, depending on your car's audio set up, could sound really nice.

If you're unfamiliar, this is the live action version of the animated masterpiece from 1994. James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa with the vengeful Scar voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Seth Rogen is the voice of the bumbling warthog Pumbaa while Billy Eichner voices the meerkat Timon, originally voiced by Nathan Lane. Donald Glover takes over as the voice of Simba with Beyonce the voice of Nala.

The story follows young Simba as he grows from a young cub until he takes his place as the king of the jungle. Simba's journey takes some adventurous detours, however, which lead to some unlikely friendships.

If you need some more details, contact Special Events Supervisor, Debbie Isham, at (903) 531-1214.