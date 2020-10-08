There are many things that country artists are good at -- writing and playing country music, for example. And plenty of the genre's stars have earned success with some of their other pursuits as well: Rory Feek wrote a book (spurred by his popular blog), Dolly Parton gave NBC amazing ratings with her made-for-TV movies, and many artists -- including Kris Kristofferson and Tim McGraw, to name just a couple -- have found a second career in acting.

That said, the movies in this photo gallery might have been better left un-made. Clearly, not every country artist should attempt to break into Hollywood ... and even some of those who have made a second career out of acting have attached themselves to a bad movie or two.

From a Parton / Sylvester Stallone flop to an ill-advised film based on the song "Beer for My Horses," the gallery below runs through some of the very worst movies starring country stars. Flip through to learn more about each of them -- and to be reminded that sometimes, it's best to stick to your day job: