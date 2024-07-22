There have been countless bright ideas and inventions born in the great state of Texas. It seems that we Texans are an inventive bunch, no matter if it's for items or food.

Speaking of foods, there are several that were invented in Texas that many people probably don't know about -- and I'm not talking about Blue Bell or Whataburger. I mean foods that have helped shape the unique cuisine of Texas.

What is Texas Cusine?

Being a large state, the Texas cuisine is influenced by numerous cultures. Take for example the dominance of Tex-Mex in the state. And you can't forget about the classic southern comfort foods like mashed potatoes, chicken fried steak, okra, and so much more. Oh, and DEFINITELY don't forget the Texas BBQ.

Other surrounding states also play a factor in what we consume, like Creole cuisine from Louisiana and flavors from New Mexico.

For me, I could live off of tacos. Living in Texas has majorly influenced me to love some Tex-Mex. And it certainly also inspired me to try anything in taco form -- though at that point, I'll admit it's not a true taco, but the thought is still there.

Get our free mobile app

Basically, it's a hodgepodge, but at the same time it is uniquely ours -- and other states don't do it the same (especially Tex-Mex). But even with the mix of influences in our foods, several well-known food items came directly from the Lone Star State and spread nationwide.

So what are these popular foods that were invented in Texas?

With some research, I found Caller TImes and TastingTable, which both listed foods, and some beverages, created in Texas. I'll admit, I didn't even know many of these things came from here. While looking through this list, take note that some other states also claim to be the first to create some of these things, but I'll let you form your own opinion there.

11 Foods Invented in Texas Texas is a state full of bright ideas, especially when it comes to food and beverages! Some really unique, tasty items have come from the Lone Star State

15 Forbidden Foods that are Banned in the State of Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley