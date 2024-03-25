Hutchins, TX Tops The List of 10 Worst Places to Live in Texas in ’24
With there being so many great cities, towns, and suburbs to reside in here in Texas it may be hard to even imagine the flip side. But, yes, my friends statistically Texas does have a few places that rank at the bottom of where to live.
Three of the ten most populated cities in the US are here in Texas, and a few of these cities' suburbs make the list.
We'll see how the website that compiled this particular list accounts for its ranking, But as far as towns with the worst economic situations, where there’s higher than average crime and little to do, they do claim that this list is accurate.
And unfortunately for the tiny suburb of Dallas, Hutchins ranks as the worst city to live in Texas for 2024.
This is how Road Snacks figured out their list:
To figure out the worst places to live in Texas, we used Saturday Night Science to identify what kinds of things people like and then decide what cities have the least amount of those things. We don’t think it’s a stretch to assume that people like the following things:
- Good education
- Lots of jobs
- Low crime
- Low poverty
- Nice homes
- High incomes
- High population density (Lots of things to do)
- Short work commutes
- Health insurance
The data comes from the Census’s most recent American Community Survey and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.
Alright, let's count 'em down, here are the worst places to live in The Lone Star State, (according to Road Snacks, not me).