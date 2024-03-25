With there being so many great cities, towns, and suburbs to reside in here in Texas it may be hard to even imagine the flip side. But, yes, my friends statistically Texas does have a few places that rank at the bottom of where to live.

Three of the ten most populated cities in the US are here in Texas, and a few of these cities' suburbs make the list.

We'll see how the website that compiled this particular list accounts for its ranking, But as far as towns with the worst economic situations, where there’s higher than average crime and little to do, they do claim that this list is accurate.

And unfortunately for the tiny suburb of Dallas, Hutchins ranks as the worst city to live in Texas for 2024.

This is how Road Snacks figured out their list:

To figure out the worst places to live in Texas, we used Saturday Night Science to identify what kinds of things people like and then decide what cities have the least amount of those things. We don’t think it’s a stretch to assume that people like the following things:

Good education

Lots of jobs

Low crime

Low poverty

Nice homes

High incomes

High population density (Lots of things to do)

Short work commutes

Health insurance

The data comes from the Census’s most recent American Community Survey and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

Alright, let's count 'em down, here are the worst places to live in The Lone Star State, (according to Road Snacks, not me).

Hutchins, TX Tops The List of 10 Worst Places to Live in Texas in '24 A list that no city wants to be on, the worst places to live in Texas courtesy of Road Snacks

The Top 10 Safest Cities To Live in Texas This Year