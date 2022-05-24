Wow! I Found A Jar Of Recalled Jif Peanut Butter In My Pantry

Get our free mobile app

Friday, May 20th the J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of some of its peanut butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Well, apparently some of those recalled jars of peanut butter were sold here in Tyler and East Texas. I normally don't pay attention to products that are on a recall list, unless it deals with my vehicle, but I will be paying more close attention to them now. I just happened to check our jar of Jif peanut butter against the company's list and found out that the jar I was holding was on the recall list. You'll want to check your pantry or cabinet to see if you have an affected jar.

The recall is posted on the FDA website and states that the peanut butter was distributed nationwide. You'll want to check the lot code on the jar, the recalled products have lot codes of 1274425 - 2140425. If your jar of Jif peanut butter has a lot number in that range, it is best to throw it out or see if your local grocery store will exchange it for a new one.

The lot number can be found below the 'best if used by' date, it is not the row of numbers below the vertical black lines, that's the bar code.

You'll want to look at the first seven digits in that series of numbers and if the series '425' appear in the 5th, 6th and 7th position, the jar you're holding could contain Salmonella. The grouping '425' refers to the manufacturing facility in Lexington, KY, where the affected peanut butter was manufactured.

Can I get a refund if I have a recalled jar of Jif?

Yes, you can obtain a refund, however, you'll need to contact Jif and fill out a product recall form.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella?

If you have consumed some of this product, a healthy person could experience some of the following symptoms: fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. These symptoms usually last 24 hours but in extreme cases, they could worsen.

