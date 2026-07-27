TYLER, Texas -- What makes a city healthier? Are there more parks? Better sidewalks? More trees? Places to gather and healthier restaurants?

Those are precisely the types of questions being asked as the Blue Zones Project begins taking space in Tyler, Texas.

What Is the Blue Zones Project?

Like many people, I've been reading about the Blue Zones around the world and following the work of Dan Buettner for years now, and his travels and interviews to and with the places and people in these "blue zones" have been illuminating.

Blue Zones, a concept originally developed by Belgian professor Michael Poulain and later drawn to Buettner's attention, is an internationally recognized initiative inspired by research into communities around the world where people tend to live longer, healthier lives.

Rather than focusing on diet and exercise alone, the Blue Zones philosophy looks at the places where people live, work, learn, and hang out, and how thoughtful community design can organically encourage healthier lifestyles.

What does that have to do with Tyler and East Texas, you may wonder? The Health Foundation of East Texas recently announced its partnership with Blue Zones. Basically, the initiative is to thoughtfully shape our communities in a way that more closely aligns with the Blue Zones initiative.

The project isn't about asking people to completely change their lives overnight. Instead, it focuses on making healthy choices feel more natural by improving the everyday places where people live, work, eat, and spend time with friends and family.

Tyler Residents Share Their Ideas for a Healthier Community

That conversation recently continued on social media when Fitzpatrick Architects asked East Texans a simple question on its Facebook page:

"What does a healthier, more connected Tyler look like to you?"

Tyler residents quickly began sharing ideas, and while people had different thoughts, several common themes began to emerge. While the ideas certainly varied from person to person, several things appeared repeatedly.

Parks, Sidewalks, Trees and Gathering Spaces Top the List

Many wanted more sidewalks and trails that connect neighborhoods. Thankfully, we've already started to see that taking place with Rose Rudman and Legacy Trails, for example. Others shared they'd like to see more parks, public gathering spaces, and community centers where friends and families could hang out without feeling pressured to spend money necessarily.

Residents of Tyler also repeatedly mentioned healthier dining options, more trees and shade, splash pads and public pools (which totally resonates for many during this East Texas summer), and public spaces that welcome everyone, regardless of their age or background.

Several people referenced similar projects in other cities, such as McKinney, Texas, as examples Tyler might look to for inspiration.

The Conversation May Be Just the Beginning in Tyler and East Texas

Whether every suggestion becomes reality remains to be seen, but the conversation itself highlights something I find encouraging: people are thinking about how thoughtful design can make everyday life healthier, friendlier, and more connected. And genuine connection is what we all need more of right now.

10 Things Tyler Residents Want in a Healthier Blue Zones Community As Tyler begins exploring the Blue Zones Project, residents are sharing ideas for healthier neighborhoods, better parks, more walkability, and stronger community spaces. Here are some of the most common suggestions. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Anything you'd add to the list? Send me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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