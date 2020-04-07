Need a little pick-me-up? Look no further than this viral video of a nearly-100-year-old World War II veteran joyfully dancing on his front stoop.

It's sure to lift some spirits amid homebound COVID-19-related quarantines.

The heartwarming clip emerged via Instagram account Good News Movement, and it shows the still-spry nonagenarian busting a move to pop star Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The video begins with the gregarious vet emerging from the front door of his home, hand cupped over his ear to hear the sounds of the 2016 Trolls track. From there, the senior gets jovially bouncy as he dances along with the song, waving his arms back and forth to the tune's catchy hook.

"Even under quarantine, 97-year-old Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot Chuck 'Dancing Chuck' Franzk 'can't stop the feeling,'" the accompanying caption explains before tagging Timberlake "so he sees this cutie."

The ploy worked, as Timberlake responded positively in the comments. "This just made my day," the musician says.

The U.S. Navy also offered some kind words for Franzk among the many responses. "Love it," the service branch's official Instagram outpost shares. "Thank you for your service!"

The music-loving veteran appears to be doing his part to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. After all, the CDC currently recommends isolation and quarantining as it "separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick."

But that won't stop Franzk from getting his groove on. Clearly, the retired service member is having a ball — and staying safe in the process.