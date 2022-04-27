What are Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes & Justin Timberlake Celebrating Here?

Doesn't seem like that long ago Patrick Mahomes was tossing dimes on Friday nights in Whitehouse, TX. But here we are 8 years after he left for Texas Tech and he's a superstar, among the best athletes in the world.

Which is why the East Texas native and his favorite target, Travis Kelce, get to hang out with pop star Justin Timberlake and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

There's not a lot of explanation with this video, but judging from the amount of celebrating going on, I'd speculate that each of them: Mahomes, Kelce, Fallon, and Timberlake, just sunk back-to-back-to-back-to-back holes-in-ones. Anything else and the celebration seems gratuitous. Or, maybe it's for a bit. There does seem to be some choreographed chest bumps.

Or perhaps it's just four dudes having some fun on the links. Now it's got me wondering if Mahomes and Kelce might be getting in on the Timberlake and Fallon hilariously famous bromance. Watch the video below.

According to Yahoo the "golf outing was put on by 8AM Golf, which describes itself as “an integrated collection of brands with the shared mission of supporting and celebrating golfers and the golf industry.”

Mahomes, the former Whitehouse Wildcat, and 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, became the highest paid player in the NFL in 2020, when he signed a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million with another $26 million in potential bonuses, totaling $503 million. At the time it was not just the most lucrative in NFL history, it was also the second-largest contract in sporting history.

The strong-armed Texan became the Chiefs starting QB in 2018, and answered the call as he threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, to just 12 interceptions that year. Doing so, he became the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season in both college and in the NFL.

