You Can Buy Girl Scout Cookies Online

If you were thinking you have excuse to not buy Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic, you are wrong. I just found out they are selling online in a great way. You still can't buy the delicious treats without the interaction with a Girl Scout you know, but they have a Digital Cookie platform that is now in it's 5th year.

How It Works: First of all, the purchase is still related to a single Girl Scout. That is the most important thing, since they still get credit for selling you cookies. They still start the sale process. If you are wondering how to find the site, there really isn't one. There are many!

The best part about the online sale is the Girl Scout learns how to create and manage their own online site to sell cookies. That is a great life skill, and I am glad to see that they are always making changes to the things that they are teaching, and keeping up with the times.

Just go on facebook and ask your friends, I am sure they will be able to direct you to a Girl Scout that would be glad to get you fixed up with a link to their site. They don't start selling till February so you have time to figure all this out.

You can still find a cookie booth near you. Just put in your Zip Code, and find them that way CLICK HERE.

Looking for cookies on the go? Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android mobile device.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app