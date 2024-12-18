The Youngest Town In Texas Is Just Now 4 Years Old

This toddler-aged town is located between Houston, TX, and San Antonio, TX. The adorable little town with the tiniest of populations, just 203, as of this posting, only turned four in November.

It's common knowledge that the oldest town in the Lone Star State is Nacogdoches, Texas. It's something that is celebrated, which is great. We should respect our elders.

But Which Town is The Youngest in Texas?

Well, Texas’ youngest town only just cut the ribbon on its first city hall two-and-a-half years ago. In fact, according to the Fayette County Record, "Ellinger residents voted to incorporate into a city in Nov. 2020, and it remains the most recent Texas entity to do so."

It was only in March of '22 when members of their city council, residents, and special guests gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Ellinger’s city hall.

Here's a fun Wikipedia Ellinger fact for you. Did you know that Ellinger which is now located along the Southern Pacific Railroad, actually moved to be closer to the railroad to get business from travelers? When the town moved, the silent H was removed and the name was changed to Ellinger.

Ladd P. Ehlinger, a descendant of Joseph and Charles Ehlinger, says this is because "it was easier for people to phonetically spell it".

However, it should be noted that Ellinger's official website states that this change happened "when the railroad came through."

While Ellinger may not have a long storied history of, say, a Nacogdoches, it's still cool to know that Texas does have a "the youngest city." Oh, and that my youngest daughter is only a couple of years older than it.

