It's called The Lone Star State. Texas is home to more than 29 million people and 268,581 of the most amazing square miles you'll find anywhere on Earth.

It's our home, and no matter where we are, Texas is where our home always will be. You can make fun of the way we speak, the way we walk, or how courteous we are, but you're still talking about us.

However you want to stereotype Texans, one thing you can carve in stone: we love where we come from, we love what we have and we're damn proud to shout that pride from the rooftops.

"Texas has a tight cohesiveness perhaps stronger than any other section of America. Rich, poor, Panhandle, Gulf, city, country, Texas is the obsession, the proper study, and the passionate possession of all Texans.” [John Steinbeck]

I wasn't born here, but I got here as fast as I could almost 25 years ago. First thing you learn is that there are a lot of "yes sirs and yes ma'ams," and we famously love our guns. But there's so much more.

Having been born in another state and having lived in four of them, I can speak firsthand, that there's something particularly special about this place. Something about the people who are from Texas. And if you're from Texas, we know you can identify with most -- if not all -- of these things.

You Know You're a Die Hard Texan If ...

1. You've experienced all four seasons in four days.

Canva Canva loading...

2. Some of your fondest memories have been made in a booth at a Whataburger at 2 a.m.

Whataburger Whataburger loading...

3. You've been a part of a crowd of 30,000-plus ... at a high school football game.

ETSN.fm ETSN.fm loading...

4. You know there's only one REAL kolache on the planet.

Larry D. Moore Larry D. Moore loading...

5. Even the smallest towns can have a chain restaurant. And that restaurant is Dairy Queen.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. You know there's really nothing quite like floating the river.

Canva Canva loading...

7. You know exactly where "down yonder" is.

Canva Canva loading...

8. Beer is as much a part of your diet as water and barbecue.

Canva Canva loading...

9. The years 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993 and 1995 will always have a special place in your heart.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

10. You know that ordering Mexican or Tex-Mex food outside our border is a very bad idea.

Canva Canva loading...

11. You understand the decision to "be a Longhorn or an Aggie" is a lifelong one.

NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Getty Images loading...

15 Forbidden Foods that are Banned in the State of Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley