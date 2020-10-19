Ziplining in a Haunted Forest in the Arklatex

You might not know this, but I'm a pretty big fan of zip lines. I've only been a few times, but each time, I had a blast. Well there's a new operation in our region that you might want to check out.

This is not your average zip line. You can enjoy the haunted ziplines in the Ruston area.

The haunted ziplines are open every Friday-Sunday in October at Soaring Spirits in Ruston. The hours are 6pm-10pm.

The forest you will be flying through will be haunted. There are only limited time slots available, so you need to reserve a spot before you make the short drive.

Text (318) 245-4405 to reserve your spot. You can enjoy 9 ziplines for $20 or 12 ziplines for $25.

The 9 low flying zipline course is designed so that after climbing up to the first launching platform your feet will not touch the ground until after you finish the ninth zipline. This course is great for beginners or even children. The launching platforms are between 12 and 15 feet off the ground. How long will you be soaring through the air? This is not Costa Rica or the Rain Forest, but you will fly from between 30 feet to 200 feet through the forest.