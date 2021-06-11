1 Billion Dollar Texas Border Wall Plan Announced by Governor Abbott

Governor Abbott of Texas has announced plans to build a wall along Texas' southern border in the hopes of amping up security.

According to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott hosted a Border Security Summit in Del Rio where he announced a new comprehensive border security plan to crack down on illegal border crossings in Texas.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have led to a humanitarian crisis at our southern border as record levels of illegal immigrants, drugs, and contraband pour into Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. The state is working collaboratively with communities impacted by the crisis to arrest and detain individuals coming into Texas illegally. Our efforts will only be effective if we work together to secure the border, make criminal arrests, protect landowners, rid our communities of dangerous drugs, and provide Texans with the support they need and deserve. This is an unprecedented crisis, and Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen.”

Governor Abbott also announced the Governor's Task Force on Border and Homeland Security. This task force will analyze and advise on strategies to stem the flow of unlawful immigrants and illegal contraband into Texas and the United States. The Governor’s Task Force will meet bi-weekly to discuss current events concerning our southern border, including illegal immigration and criminal activity, and make recommendations based on the strategies and personnel needed to address this ongoing crisis.

The Task Force will consist of representatives from the following state agencies:

Office of the Governor

Office of the Attorney General of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Military Department

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

Texas Commission on Jail Standards

Governor Abbott noted his intent to sign the state budget that appropriates more than one billion dollars to increase border security. The Governor also announced that the State of Texas will be taking decisive action to expand the border barrier. More details will be provided next week.

