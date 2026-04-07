The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is bringing together some of East Texas's most celebrated pitmasters for a weekend of unforgettable flavors, live music, and serious smoke. The fun kicks off May 9, 2026, and here's a look at the vendors you need to know before you go.

Poppy's Q — Elgin, TX Slow-smoked flavor in every bite

If you know Texas BBQ, you know Elgin — and Poppy's Q represents that legendary Hill Country tradition with everything they put on the pit. At this year's Red Dirt festival, they'll be serving up pork belly burnt ends and glazed pork steaks that are as tender as they are indulgent. But don't sleep on their smoked cauliflower — it's become a standout dish that proves great BBQ isn't just about the meat. Whether you're a diehard carnivore or looking for something a little unexpected, Poppy's Q delivers low-and-slow perfection in every single bite.

Casey's BBQ — Athens, TX Smoky, saucy, and made to crave

Casey's BBQ out of Athens is bringing the kind of comfort food that makes you want to pull up a chair and stay a while. Their festival spread includes loaded nachos, loaded mac and cheese, homemade pickles, and banana pudding — a lineup that covers every craving from savory to sweet. Casey's brings that East Texas soul food energy that feels like a backyard cookout with your closest friends, just with a little extra smoke and a lot more flavor. Come hungry.

Rudy's BBQ — Tyler, TX Hometown smoke done right

There's something special about a local favorite showing up on their own turf, and Rudy's BBQ is bringing everything Tyler loves about them to the Red Dirt festival stage. Their menu features oak-smoked turkey with a rosemary sage seasoning that blends beautifully with the deep, earthy character of the oak — it's the kind of flavor combination that's subtle, sophisticated, and absolutely satisfying. Alongside the turkey, their jalapeño sausage — a half beef, half pork blend — packs just the right amount of heat with every bite. All of it kissed by the same oak smoke that has made Rudy's a Tyler staple. Home crowd, home flavors.

Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse — Lindale, TX Where every bite tells a story

Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse out of Lindale is bringing two showstoppers to the festival, and either one alone would be worth the trip. First, their signature Black Velvet Brisket — tender, deeply smoked, and unforgettable in the way that only a truly exceptional brisket can be. Then there's The Godfather. Described as "the boss of flavor," this house-made pork sausage is loaded with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, and Italian seasonings, all bound together with marinara. It's bold, it's creative, and it's completely unlike anything else you'll find at a BBQ festival. Brisket Love doesn't just cook food — they make statements.

East Texas Rust BBQ — Gilmer, TX (VIP Only) Tender meat. Bold flavor.

For those with VIP access, East Texas Rust BBQ out of Gilmer is bringing something truly special to the table. They'll be serving Wagyu Tri Tip with chimichurri — a premium cut cooked with the care and precision that Wagyu demands, finished with a bright, herby chimichurri that cuts through the richness perfectly. It's the kind of dish that reminds you why great BBQ is truly an art form. This one is exclusive to VIP, so if you've got access, make it your first stop.

The Full Experience Awaits

From the Hill Country to the heart of East Texas, the pitmasters coming to Tyler represent the very best of Texas BBQ culture — each with their own style, their own story, and their own reason to make the trip worth it. Whether you're chasing brisket, hunting the perfect sausage, or just looking to eat something truly extraordinary, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has a pit with your name on it.

The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival takes place in Tyler, Texas. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.