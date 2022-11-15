10 Delicious Thanksgiving Cocktails to Serve This Holiday

Get our free mobile app

Looking for a delicious drink to serve alongside your Thanksgiving meal or as a tasty after-dinner treat? Look no further.

Here are 10 Thanksgiving cocktails that fit any palate.

1 ½ ounces vanilla vodka

1 ½ ounces Irish cream liqueur

1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin puree

Garnish: Finely crushed graham cracker, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon stick

Shake with ice. Strain into glass rimmed with graham cracker, sugar, and pumpkin spice. Garnish as desired.

1 ½ ounces blanco or reposado tequila

2 ounces apple cider

¾ ounce Tripple Sec or Cointreau

2/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Garnish: cinnamon sugar, cinnamon stick, star anise

Shake with ice, and serve over fresh ice in glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar. Garnish as desired.

1/2 cup honey

½ cup water

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 inch fresh ginger, sliced

8 ounces vodka

4 ounces elderflower liquor

1/3 cup fresh grapefruit juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice

4-6 ginger beers

Garnish: fresh cranberries, fresh thyme, grapefruit slices, star anise

Boil water, honey, cranberries, thyme, and ginger on high for 5 minutes. Let cool. Strain thyme, ginger, and cranberries. Combine remaining ingredients and serve chilled. Garnish as desired.

2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, room temp.

¼ cup honey

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground clove

Pinch of salt

¾ cup spiced rum

2 cups boiling water

Garnish: cinnamon sticks

Mix brown sugar, honey, butter, spices, and salt, until smooth. Add rum and boiling water, stir till dissolved. Serve in mugs. Garnish as desired.

Juice from ¼ of a grapefruit

1-2 jalapeno slices

Juice from ½ a lime

1/3 cup pomegranate juice

2 ounces vodka

Ginger beer

Garnish: fresh pomegranate seeds, mint

Shake grapefruit juice, lime juice, pomegranate juice, vodka, and jalapeno with ice. Strain into glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish as desired.

3 cups pomegranate juice

5 cinnamon sticks

½ teaspoon allspice

¾ cup fresh ginger, thinly sliced

1 bottle red wine

1 Barlett pear, thinly sliced

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup spiced rum

1 bottle pear or apple sparkling cider

Combine pomegranate juice, cinnamon sticks, allspice, and one-third of ginger in a saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 10 more minutes. Strain mixture. Keeping the cinnamon sticks. Add the rest of the ingredients, including the cinnamon sticks, and exclude the sparkling cider. Stir, cover, and let chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Serve over ice and top with cider.

2 ounces bourbon or rye

3-4 dashes bitters

½ teaspoon maple syrup

Garnish: Orange peel, Luxardo maraschino cherry

Add ingredients to glass, stir, add ice, stir again. Express orange peel over the top of the drink, add peel and cherry to glass. Enjoy.

1 bottle dry red wine

¼ cup brandy or orange liqueur

1 orange, sliced into rounds

8 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

2-4 tablespoons sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste

Garnish: orange slices, cinnamon sticks, star anise

Add wine, brandy, orange slices, anise, cloves, and sweetener to large saucepan. Cook on medium/high until it almost simmers (no bubbling). Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for at least 15 minutes (up to 3 hours). Strain, add more sweetener as needed. Serve warm in mugs and garnish as desired.

2 cups vodka

1 cup orange liqueur

1 cup pomegranate juice

½ cup fresh lime juice

Garnish: lime peel

Combine ingredients. Serve in chilled glass. Garnish as desired

1-2 ounces of spiced honey simple syrup ( recipe here

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce orange juice

1-2 dashes orange bitters

Garnish: orange slice, rosemary

Shake syrup, bourbon, juices, and bitters with ice. Strain into glass with ice. Garnish as desired.

Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022

21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022