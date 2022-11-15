10 Delicious Thanksgiving Cocktails to Serve This Holiday
Looking for a delicious drink to serve alongside your Thanksgiving meal or as a tasty after-dinner treat? Look no further.
Here are 10 Thanksgiving cocktails that fit any palate.
Pumpkin Martini
- 1 ½ ounces vanilla vodka
- 1 ½ ounces Irish cream liqueur
- 1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin puree
- Garnish: Finely crushed graham cracker, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon stick
- Shake with ice. Strain into glass rimmed with graham cracker, sugar, and pumpkin spice. Garnish as desired.
Apple Cider Margarita
- 1 ½ ounces blanco or reposado tequila
- 2 ounces apple cider
- ¾ ounce Tripple Sec or Cointreau
- 2/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- Garnish: cinnamon sugar, cinnamon stick, star anise
- Shake with ice, and serve over fresh ice in glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar. Garnish as desired.
Cranberry Thyme Spritz (serves 8)
- 1/2 cup honey
- ½ cup water
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 inch fresh ginger, sliced
- 8 ounces vodka
- 4 ounces elderflower liquor
- 1/3 cup fresh grapefruit juice
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 4-6 ginger beers
- Garnish: fresh cranberries, fresh thyme, grapefruit slices, star anise
- Boil water, honey, cranberries, thyme, and ginger on high for 5 minutes. Let cool. Strain thyme, ginger, and cranberries. Combine remaining ingredients and serve chilled. Garnish as desired.
Hot buttered Rum (serves 4)
- 2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 stick unsalted butter, room temp.
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground clove
- Pinch of salt
- ¾ cup spiced rum
- 2 cups boiling water
- Garnish: cinnamon sticks
- Mix brown sugar, honey, butter, spices, and salt, until smooth. Add rum and boiling water, stir till dissolved. Serve in mugs. Garnish as desired.
Spicy Pomegranate Mule
- Juice from ¼ of a grapefruit
- 1-2 jalapeno slices
- Juice from ½ a lime
- 1/3 cup pomegranate juice
- 2 ounces vodka
- Ginger beer
- Garnish: fresh pomegranate seeds, mint
- Shake grapefruit juice, lime juice, pomegranate juice, vodka, and jalapeno with ice. Strain into glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish as desired.
Thanksgiving Sangria (serves 8)
- 3 cups pomegranate juice
- 5 cinnamon sticks
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ¾ cup fresh ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 bottle red wine
- 1 Barlett pear, thinly sliced
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- ½ cup spiced rum
- 1 bottle pear or apple sparkling cider
- Combine pomegranate juice, cinnamon sticks, allspice, and one-third of ginger in a saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 10 more minutes. Strain mixture. Keeping the cinnamon sticks. Add the rest of the ingredients, including the cinnamon sticks, and exclude the sparkling cider. Stir, cover, and let chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Serve over ice and top with cider.
Maple Old Fashioned
- 2 ounces bourbon or rye
- 3-4 dashes bitters
- ½ teaspoon maple syrup
- Garnish: Orange peel, Luxardo maraschino cherry
- Add ingredients to glass, stir, add ice, stir again. Express orange peel over the top of the drink, add peel and cherry to glass. Enjoy.
Mulled Wine (serves 4-6)
- 1 bottle dry red wine
- ¼ cup brandy or orange liqueur
- 1 orange, sliced into rounds
- 8 whole cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
- 2-4 tablespoons sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste
- Garnish: orange slices, cinnamon sticks, star anise
- Add wine, brandy, orange slices, anise, cloves, and sweetener to large saucepan. Cook on medium/high until it almost simmers (no bubbling). Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for at least 15 minutes (up to 3 hours). Strain, add more sweetener as needed. Serve warm in mugs and garnish as desired.
Pomegranate Cosmo (serves 6)
- 2 cups vodka
- 1 cup orange liqueur
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- ½ cup fresh lime juice
- Garnish: lime peel
- Combine ingredients. Serve in chilled glass. Garnish as desired
Spiced Honey Bourbon Old Fashioned
- 1-2 ounces of spiced honey simple syrup (recipe here)
- 2 ounces bourbon
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 1 ounce orange juice
- 1-2 dashes orange bitters
- Garnish: orange slice, rosemary
- Shake syrup, bourbon, juices, and bitters with ice. Strain into glass with ice. Garnish as desired.