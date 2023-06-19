Red, White, and Blue Cocktails to Help Celebrate This 4th of July

The 4th of July is approaching and if you are planning to celebrate with friends and family, you might want a tasty drink to enjoy alongside the festivities. Most of these can be made kid friendly as well, so take a look and see what you'd like to make.

1 part Grenadine

1 part Peach Schnapps

1 part Blue Curacao

Gently pour each part into a shot glass in order, red, blue, and white. The parts should layer nicely in the glass.

2 Bomb Pop popsicles

Lemon-lime soda

An extra popsicle for garnish

Slice up popsicles into their three separate colors. Layer a glass with each color one at a time, from red to white to blue. Pour the soda over the sliced popsicles, add vodka if you wish to make this an adult drink, and garnish with a whole popsicle in the glass.

1 oz grenadine

3 oz lemonade

1 oz vodka

1 oz blue curacao

Add grenadine to the glass then fill with ice. Shake lemonade and vodka with ice and gently pour over the back of a spoon into the glass. Finally, gently pour the blue curacao over the spoon to top off the drink.

9 cup ice

1 cup grenadine

1 cup Blue Curacao

1 cup vodka

1 cup lemonade

Blend grenadine and 3 cups ice until slushy, do the same with the blue curacao. Then mix vodka, lemonade, and 3 cups ice, blending until slushy. Layer each color in the glass, red, blue, then white.

1.5 to 2 parts Hornitos® Tequila

1 part Lime Juice

1 part Blue Curaçao

Light Corn Syrup

Red Pop Rocks

Rim glass with corn syrup and pop rocks. Shake the remaining ingredients with ice and strain into the pop rocks rimmed glass.

1 bottle dry white wine, chilled

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

1/2 cup brandy or orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau)

1 bottle sparkling white wine, chilled (such as cava or champagne)

3–4 Granny Smith apples, cut into star shapes if desired

Combine white wine, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and orange liqueur in a large pitcher. Chill in the fridge for a few hours. Once chilled, add sparkling wine, ice, and apples, then serve over ice.

