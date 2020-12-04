10 Movies Millennials Lie About Watching

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For whatever reason they do it, people lie about seeing movies they've never seen. Maybe it's because they really think they've seen it, because they know quotes or have seen the trailer a million times. Sometimes it could be that they don't want to sound like they're not cool, or not educated in films. Or maybe its just the Mandela Effect.

Whatever the reason may be, people lie about seeing movies all the time.

From my personal experiences, my fellow millennials seem to be exceptionally bad about this. I don't know how many friends I've caught in this scenario, but it's a lot. It's not all malicious either. Sometimes they get movies mixed up, or they just know a lot about the quotes from these movies, but sometimes they just don't want to seem uncool.

Based on personal experiences, and some info I found online, I feel confident that there are a lot of millennials out there who have lied about these 10 movies...

The Godfather trilogy

I think these ones fall under the "just say you watched it so you don't have to explain why you haven't" category. Enough people know the basics of the movies, and can quote one or two lines, that they can pretend like they've seen at least ONE of the Godfather movies. But most millennials can't explain why the first movie is the best, or which of the 3 is hated.

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blazing Saddles is amazing. For a movie released in 1974, it hits hard. So hard in fact, that a lot of millennials would need a "trigger warning" before watching the movie. I'm a millennial, I can say that. There's no way this movie could be made today, and that's part of the reason I believe a lot of people lie about seeing it. Because if more millennials had actually seen it, they'd want to "cancel" Mel Brooks and Willy Wanka.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Its one of my favorite movies ever, which is probably why I catch people with inconsistencies when talking about it. Do you remember that Tara Reid was in it? Can you recall the actual plot, and not just the scene where a guy urinates on The Dude's rug? Of course its quotable, and through platforms like YouTube, people have watched clips of The Jesus, but I really don't think as many people have seen this as they claim.

Spirited Away (2001)

Honestly, I think I might be guilty on this one. I feel like I know enough about the movie that I think I've seen it, but realistically, I've probably just watched clips online and have heard other people discuss it. It might be the most critically acclaimed anime film of all time, which makes people want to sound like they've seen it, and I might be guilty of that too.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

This classic should be shown in schools. Which, actually, that's where I saw it. But I know that not everyone has a high school math teacher who agrees that this should be required viewing. I've talked to a few people before who know about HAL 9000 and Dave, but they can't actually tell you what the plot of the movie was. Stop and think for a second, do YOU actually know what the point of the movie was?

Rushmore (1998)

If you are one of the people who have been lying about seeing Rushmore, I honestly think you need to stop reading this and go fix it now. It might not be the most quotable movie on the list, but it's one of the best. Its the movie that your cool cousin, or your young uncle watched, and you remember they were cool, so you know its cool to watch. But did you actually sit down and see it? Probably not. So fix that.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

A lot of us grew up knowing the jokes, especially the "goes up to 11" bit. But most millennials don't actually know the point of this movie. Its a film that millennials would probably love, based on their affinity for mockumentary shows like The Office and Parks & Recreation.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

I started thinking about this concept (people lying about seeing movies) last week when I found out that my wife had never watched Christmas Vacation. To be fair, she's a Gen X'er, and not a millennial. But when I found out that she hadn't seen movie, I was shocked. Now, as she was realizing that she hadn't seen the movie, I figured it out that it wasn't that she was lying about it maliciously, she really thought she had seen it before, but had no idea what was going on as I was watching the movie. This is why it's important to "rewatch" things, because it might actually be your first time, and you didn't even know it.

Clerks (1994)

Again, this one is a personal favorite, one I've watched hundreds of times. Which is why its so easy for me to realize that someone hasn't actually seen the movie when we talk about it. It's highly quotable, and also one of the "cool older cousin loves it" type films, so people used to claim they'd seen it to sound cool, and never took the time to go back and actually enjoy it. I beg everyone reading this who hasn't watched it before, fix that mistake now.

Trainspotting (1996)

I struggled with this one a bit, and some other movies almost took its place on the list, but I recently had an interaction with a person who was trying hard to convince me that they'd seen the movie. But there's one specific scene, probably the most important, and WORST scene in the movie, that anyone who watches it will never forget. Its burned into the back of your brain forever...and this individual didn't recall the scene. I'm not writing it out, but its a "if you know, you know" scenario. This one isn't as important, or quotable as the others on the list, but its 100% one of the "lie about it to seem cooler" type movies.