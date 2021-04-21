It seems that for decades people have been a little too obsessed with trying to look as "young" as possible. What do we mean by young, other than chronologically-speaking?

Oh ya know, hip, trendy, on the cutting edge, whatever. It usually goes hand in hand with dying the hair, warding off creases and wrinkles whenever possible--even if that means surgery, injections, etc. It basically is the attempt to look as "fresh" as possible. Both physically but also in the way we dress.

Get our free mobile app

Granted, not all of us are so trend-oriented. Even when I was young I struggled to find enough "give a crap" about the ever-changing fashion trends. In fact, I tend to avoid shopping for clothes as often as possible. I don't know why. It just never stuck as a high priority for me.

But now, there's a trend to embrace the sometimes impeccable sense of fashion of our elders. And honestly, I'm finding myself a little smitten with the concept.

For years, our grandparents have tolerated our usually loving remarks about "dressing like a grandma/grandpa." We poke fun at our beloved elders or even make off-hand comments to our contemporaries. So, I sincerely hope they are enjoying watching the millennials and 20-something Gen-Zer's rant and rave over what's been dubbed "grandpa style."

So what is it?

Think of it as a burgeoning celebration of the sometimes timeless, occasional-quirky, well-earned ability to know and embrace one's signature sense of style. The purple hat ladies? That would be an example. Your great uncle who isn't afraid to proudly wear his collection of colorful socks and maybe even a beret? That works, too. Your grandfather who won't give up wearing a full suit (vest and all) to church? Lookin' good, Grandpa.

And now, young people want to mimic this style. And they are. Various social media pages have popped up celebrating the trend. Even some fashion houses are choosing to feature more elegant elderly models.

Will it become widespread? I sure hope so. At the very least, it's refreshing to see young people embracing the fashion of their elders who've spent years crafting their personal style. I'd like to see people of all ages do that. Why do we have to wait until we're elders to wear what we like? What we know works for us? And to be be who we wanna be?

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America