We are in that time of year in Texas that we'll start planning our spring or summer adventures. Part of those plans my include a road trip to somewhere in the state. Texas has plenty to explore and do no matter what city you plan on visiting. One city that many will add to their road trip list this year is the capital city of Austin. While there is plenty to check out and do, there are some spots that many of the locals believe are not worth the hype given to them.

The Capital of Texas

It's been a long time since I visited Austin. It can be an interesting town with a lot to do. Of course, you can visit our state's capitol building. It doesn't matter what your political views are, there's a great amount of history in that building to check out. If you're on a more adult road trip, visiting the famous 6th Street area can be great for shopping or having a drink (although, many locals say that whole area has become overhyped over the last several years).

Diversity of Attractions in Austin

Austin is full of different kinds of restaurants, themed bars, entertainment venues and shopping experiences. It can be a little bit overwhelming if you don't plan out your visit. That's where the hype train can steer you in the wrong direction. Luckily, you have places like Reddit that can offer a different opinion than what you might read on a travel website or local chamber magazine.

It's Been a While

I've only been to Austin a couple of times. My best memory is from high school with the Lindale Eagle Band where we were invited to march in front of newly elected governor George W. Bush.

It's Been Over a Decade

It's been more than 10 years since I've been to Austin so I'm sure a lot has changed in that timespan. Maybe me and my fiancé can add a trip there to our summer plans. Could be fun. What I won't be doing is visiting any of the 10 overhyped spots, according to locals on Reddit, below. You should probably avoid them, too.

10 Most Overhyped Places to Visit in Austin According to Reddit A road trip to Austin may be on many Texan's summer event list. If you plan on going, you may want to check out this list of places that aren't worth the hype. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

