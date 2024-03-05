Buc-ee's is a fun place to shop for many in Texas and beyond. Me and my fiancé will take a special trip to Terrell every once in a while for the sole purpose of going to Buc-ee's. We're always amazed at the sign outside that lists the wages for the different positions at Buc-ee's. It could make you rethink your current job with the amount you could make along with the benefits. However, there are a couple of employee restrictions that Buc-ee's has in place that many people absolutely hate and have gone on social media to voice their displeasure.

New Buc-ee's in Hillsboro

A new Buc-ee's location is about to open up in Hillsboro, Texas. This location will be the biggest Buc-ee's location of them all. This will mean a lot of jobs being available for those who live in the Hillsboro area. Buc-ee's is well known for its high pay for employees, managers and general managers as well as paid vacation time and medical benefits. However, some are not in favor of a couple of the restrictions that are put on employees of the store.

No Visible Tattoos

When you visit buc-ees.com and click on Careers, you can scroll down and see the dress code for employees of Buc-ee's:

Store employees must wear khaki pants and a clean, professional, solid red shirt with a collar. In cooler weather, employees may also wear a red sweater or coat.

Store employees are not allowed to wear:

Visible tattoos

Body piercing

Tongue posts

Died hair

Open toed shoes

Torn or faded clothes

Employees are also not allowed to smoke on store premises.

Push Back on Reddit

Reddit user, MizzKenken101, asked if the new Buc-ee's in Hillsboro would hire her with the tattoos she has and that she smokes. A current employee of Buc-ee's chimed in and said that anyone that does have tattoos has to cover them up and that you can't come into work smelling like cigarettes. That employee also said that some will smoke in their car in the parking lot because that is not Buc-ee's property.

Short Break Time

A couple also commented about how they only get a 20 minute break during their 8 hour shift and can't go outside of the store during that break.

Laws Around Break Times

A employer IS NOT required in Texas, or by federal law, to offer a break during the work day (U.S. Department of Labor). However, if a 5 to 20 minute break is offered by the employer, that time is paid. If a break longer than that is offered, it is unpaid.

Be Ready to Work at Buc-ee's

So basically, if you want to work for Buc-ee's, it won't be a cushy job, you will have to work with very little down time during your shift. Buc-ee's does pay well but that high pay requires a high work ethic.

