(Harris County, Texas) Here in Texas, if you do the crime, you’re going to do the time. Essentially that means that if you decide to commit a crime in Texas you will be held accountable for your actions.

One man in Harris County is about to find that out the hard way as there is a large reward being offered to anyone who can help law enforcement track this suspect down and assist with information leading to his arrest.

Details on the Mail Thefts Out of Harris County

It’s not exactly shocking to hear about crime taking place in Harris County, as that is the Houston area.

But according to KHOU, David Bishop is linked to ongoing mail theft investigations around Harris County and officials want him behind bars.

The Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering $100,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

New Equipment Revealed the Mail Theft

Recently Houston post offices installed new equipment which alerted them to the mail theft.

The three post offices that were audited and noticed the thefts include the post office at 11703 Beechnut Street, 2909 Rogerdale Road, and 1300 W 19th Street all of them are in Houston.

If You Have Information Here is How to Claim the Reward

Anyone with information regarding where Bishop might be hiding is encouraged to call 713-238-4499 and the reference case number is 4470576-MT.

Hopefully this is a lesson to everyone that if you commit a crime in Texas, you will have severe consequences for your actions.

