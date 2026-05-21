It seems like the trend of moving to Texas hasn’t slowed down yet. As four of the five fastest-growing cities in the country are here in the Lone Star State.

Texas Continues Seeing Massive Population Growth

While life might seem expensive to most of us, there are still lots of people that are moving to Texas for a more affordable and better quality of life. And all of the fastest growing cities we are about to discuss are mostly located in North Texas.

According to WFAA and newly released census data, Celina is again topping the list of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The data released tracked population growth from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025. What was especially surprising about Celina is that it saw a population growth of 24.6% in just one year.

READ MORE: Here Are The Five Tiniest Towns In East Texas

Other Texas Cities Climbing the Rankings

The second-fastest-growing city is Fulshear which is located just west of Houston. Number three on the list is Princeton, Texas, Melissa, Texas, ranked number four, and rounding out the top five was Anna, Texas.

There were other Texas cities that also made the list outside of the top five. Forney, Texas came in at number 8, and Greenville came in at number fifteen.

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Texas Cities Also Seeing Huge Numeric Gains

Fort Worth saw the second-largest numeric population increase growing by 19,512 people. McKinney ranked tenth for the largest numeric increase adding 8,504.

Texas continues attracting families seeking affordability and opportunity. Everyone is welcome in the Lone Star State as long as they remember, Don’t Mess With Texas.

25 Landmarks of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford