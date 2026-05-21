(Austin, Texas) - Right now, filling up at the pump is rough. I'm not going to rant about it because you'd be reading for 20 minutes. It's just infuriating to hear "tariffs" or "market conditions" as the reasoning for destroying our bank accounts.

On top of that worry about getting fuel in our vehicles, we have to worry about scammers using those pumps to steal our hard earned money. I'm really not trying to make you angry, I just want you to be aware that this stuff is happening. So does the Texas Department of Public Safety with their latest warning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Warning About a Gas Pump Scam

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a warning recently about how scammers are using the gas pump to steal from our bank accounts. Their detailed warning tells us how the thieves are doing it, what to look for and what to do if you feel the gas pump has been compromised. There are some tricks mentioned in the post that we haven't heard before.

There are some devices that can be added to the nozzle that will continue the transaction to the next person. Look for something other than the kick stand to keep the nozzle flowing. If it looks weird, don't use the pump and let the attendant know.

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What Else to Look For at the Gas Pump to Not Get Scammed

Use the "Tap to Pay" feature at the pump. It's easy for a skimmer to be attached to the card reader so the thief can record your bank information. Grab the card reader and see if it moves. If it does, there could be a card skimmer attached. Do not use the pump and let the attendant know.

Make sure the pump reads $0.00 before starting to fill up. Make sure your transaction does end when the nozzle stops, too. If the gas pump is suspicious, tell the attendant. If you feel that the attendant isn't trustworthy, call the police.

I'm Not Here to Scare You, Just to Make You More Aware of the Scam

I'm really not. Thieves have found all kinds of tricky and sneaky ways to steal from us. Be vigilant anywhere you're buying something. Don't make the stress of overpaying for everything, like we're doing now, even worse by getting your money stolen from you.

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