15 Defunct Six Flags Over Texas Rides That Have Been Removed But Not Forgotten

If you've lived in East Texas for any stretch of time there's a good chance that you've made the trip west on I-20 for a fun-filled day at Six Flags Over Texas. Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas has been entertaining guests since August 05, 1961. Millions of guests have passed through the front gates and been entertained at the 212-acre amusement park. Six Flags has seen some drastic changes over time to the line-up of its rides and other attractions that it's offered to guests throughout its 62-year history.

I grew up in the shadow of Six Flags, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Thanks to several consecutive years of owning a season pass as a young boy and teenager, I spent many summers at the park riding roller coasters and other rides over and over. I enjoyed it so much so that my first job was at Six Flags as a host in the games department. I ended up having a ten-season career there, so Six Flags Over Texas is a huge part of my life.

When the park debuted in 1961, the rides were much simpler and less mechanical. There were pony/donkey rides, a petting zoo, and gigantic slides. Today's Six Flags features super thrilling and technologically advanced roller coasters. These new coasters, including this year's newest ride AQUAMAN: Power Wave, have changed the look and feel of the park and offer up more thrills and excitement.

Amusement parks like Six Flags must continue to innovate, and bring in new rides and attractions in order to satisfy their guests and increase attendance. With innovation, change, and the addition of newer coasters, older roller coasters, and other attractions must be removed and replaced for various reasons. While my daughter will never have the chance to experience the Flashback, the thrill of freefall from The Texas Cliffhanger, or the spinning sensation from Spinnaker, she will no doubt get to experience many new thrill rides that will probably be too intense for my body to handle these days!

15 Defunct Six Flags Over Texas Rides That Have Been Removed But Not Forgotten These rides once stood proud and brought joy and terror, in some cases, to those who rode them at Six Flags Over Texas. These rides no longer exist at Six Flags Over Texas. Yes, The New Texas Giant is there, but The Texas Giant went through a complete remodel and redesign and received an upgraded steel track and has a new configuration, and is no longer like the OG, The Texas Giant.

Newest Coaster At Six Flags Over Texas, AQUAMAN: Power Wave Six Flags Over Texas will open their 14th roller coaster March 11, 2023. This will be a launch-style first-of-its-kind water coaster