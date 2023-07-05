Looking For Great Air Time? Take A Ride On A Six Flags Roller Coaster.

Get our free mobile app

What is 'air time'? Air time is that feeling or sensation of being lifted out of your seat when you go over a hill while riding a roller coaster, or in some cases, actually being briefly lifted out of your seat a bit. It's what adrenaline junkies look for in an ultimate roller coaster experience.

Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for air time, speed, twists and turns on the numerous thrilling roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

From classic wooden coasters to steel coasters, to hybrid wooden and steel coasters to water coasters, Six Flags Over Texas has a roller coaster for any level of thrill seeker. From the gentle bunny hops of the Mini Mine Train to the high-speed downhill and banking curves of Titan there are plenty of opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping.

You can even experience the new water coaster AQUAMAN: Power Wave. You can take a ride on the park's latest and first-of-its-kind coaster just like we did this past March.

