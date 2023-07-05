Looking For Great Air Time? Take A Ride On A Six Flags Roller Coaster.
What is 'air time'? Air time is that feeling or sensation of being lifted out of your seat when you go over a hill while riding a roller coaster, or in some cases, actually being briefly lifted out of your seat a bit. It's what adrenaline junkies look for in an ultimate roller coaster experience.
Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for air time, speed, twists and turns on the numerous thrilling roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas.
From classic wooden coasters to steel coasters, to hybrid wooden and steel coasters to water coasters, Six Flags Over Texas has a roller coaster for any level of thrill seeker. From the gentle bunny hops of the Mini Mine Train to the high-speed downhill and banking curves of Titan there are plenty of opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping.
Interact with us and you could win a pair of tickets to experience all that Six Flags Over Texas has to offer. From rides to attractions to shows, and of course food and snacks.
You can even experience the new water coaster AQUAMAN: Power Wave. You can take a ride on the park's latest and first-of-its-kind coaster just like we did this past March.
Interact and you could be experiencing your own air time on one of the many world-class roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas.