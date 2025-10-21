With Halloween now about a week away, Texans are being advised to start looking at their Thanksgiving holiday travel plans. That is, if they want to save a little money on air travel this year.

While most folks are thinking about buying candy for trick-or-treaters, if you plan on visiting grandma for Thanksgiving, this is the week you'll want to buy those tickets to maximize savings.

Book Thanksgiving Holiday Flights Now

According to a new travel report from Google, the best prices for Thanksgiving plane tickets are about 35 days before you want to hop on the plane, and with Thanksgiving being 37 days off (as of this posting), that means today.

"If you want to fly right before or after Thanksgiving, you’ll probably find the cheapest options in October," the report says.

If you still don't have your travel plans locked in yet, maybe you're still trying to figure out whose family you'll be visiting, you're not out of luck just yet. The report also found that you'll likely still be able to get a decent price up to 24 days before you need to fly out.

Just remember, if you wait too long and you do plan on also flying for Christmas, that ticket window will be opening up soon. Google Travel says that the optimal time to book tickets for Christmas this year will be 51 days out.... Or November 4th.

Something that'll bring you a little extra Christmas cheer to hear is that the average domestic round-trip price for the first quarter of 2025 was $397, which is down 0.4% from last year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

As a rule of thumb, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to fly in general; traveling on these days is usually around 13% cheaper than Saturday or Sunday.