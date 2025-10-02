(Bullard, Texas) - When getting ready to have a large job done on your property, make sure you do your due diligence so you don't get ripped off. There are so many people in East Texas that will slap a sign on their truck saying they can do something. Most will come through for you, it's those select few who give the good ones a bad rep.

A couple in Bullard learned the hard way that a supposedly trust-worthy individual wanted nothing more than to allegedly steal from them. It cost them almost half a million dollars for nothing more than gambling escapades for another person. Luckily, that bad apple has been arrested and charged.

Lighting Strike Destroys a Couple's Home in Bullard

A couple in Bullard were the victim of their home being struck by lightning in 2024 (Smith County Sheriff's Office). Their home was deemed a total loss by their insurance company and the couple was paid accordingly. Their neighbor, 51-year-old Brian Christopher Glass of Bullard, ran Glass Limitless Homes and Design and was hired by the couple to rebuild their home.

The couple paid Glass over $500,000 between April and July of 2024. In July of 2024, the couple found out that the sub-contractors working on the project had quit because they hadn't been paid by Glass. The couple contacted Glass only to be told that he would need more money for project.

READ MORE: Winnsboro Teacher Allegedly Head Slaps Student, is Suspended

READ MORE: September Saw 24 Precious Teen Girls Go Missing in Texas

Get our free mobile app

Smith County Sheriff's Office Investigation

In January of 2025, the Smith County Sheriff's Office was contacted about the project (Smith County Sheriff's Office Press Release). In their investigation, they found that Glass had used around $400,000 for personal use, including trips to Oklahoma and Louisiana to gamble. An arrest warrant was acquired and Glass was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Glass is charged with Misapplication of Fiduciary Property >$300K and his bond was set at $250,000. Other details of this arrest have not been released at this time. A trial date has also not been set as of yet.

Sheriff's Warning to Smith County Residents

The Smith County Sheriff's Office reminds all residents to always do your due diligence when hiring someone to perform a large project. Check with the Better Business Bureau and also get references from other businesses. Too many people in East Texas want nothing more than to steal from you.

Texas Rangers Investigating 14 Unsolved East Texas Murders Right Now Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate the murders of 14 East Texans dating as far as back 1981. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety