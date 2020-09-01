15 Years Later, Walmart Launches Its Answer to Amazon Prime

NEW YORK (AP) -- Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

Called Walmart+, it will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

The company, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said Walmart+ will launch Sept. 15.

Walmart has a long way to go to catch up with Amazon Prime. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 150 million members.

