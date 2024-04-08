There are plenty of us that do a lot of out shopping at a Walmart in Dallas, Houston or in Tyler, Texas. It could be for clothes. It could be for electronics. It could even be for our weekly stock up on groceries. Recently, a class-action lawsuit was brought against Walmart in regards to how produce or meats were weighed when checked out. Due to inaccuracies in those measurements, you could be owed some money from that lawsuit. Here's how to claim that money.

Class-Action Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit was brought against Walmart saying that they deceived customers in the pricing of weighted goods such as different poultry, meat, pork or seafood products or certain citrus products. The lawsuit also claims that Walmart falsely inflated the weight of certain products. The lawsuit also claims Walmart didn't charge the correct amount for clearance items that needed to be weighed.

Walmart has agreed to pay a total of $45 million to customers who bought weighted goods and/or bagged citrus between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024. You could be eligible to claim between $10 without a receipt or up to $500 with a receipt. Below are the different tiers that a customer can qualify for in the payout from this class-action lawsuit.

$10 - with no receipt - you claim to have bought 50 weighted goods and or bagged citrus during settlement period.

$15 - with no receipt - you claim to have bought 51-75 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus during settlement period.

$20 - with no receipt - you claim to have bought 76-100 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus during settlement period.

$25 - with no receipt - you claim to have bought 101 or more weighted goods and/or bagged citrus during settlement period.

Up to $500 - with receipt - 2% of the total cost of each weighted item and/or bagged citrus during settlement period.

Deadline to Claim

You have until June 5, 2024 to submit a claim at walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com. Money can be paid through Venmo, Zelle, ACH, virtual pre-paid MasterCard or a paper check (nbcdfw.com).

