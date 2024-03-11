Every East Texas small town has a uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark.

BUT every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write-up, but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things in common.

Growing Up in Lindale

I grew up in Lindale. My parents still live in the same house off of Jim Hogg Road that I grew up in. They still go to the same blacktop road church that I grew up in. I'm old enough now that I can point to a certain location and be able to say, "I remember when that was just a field." Where Walmart and Lowes are now in Lindale is the perfect example of this.

What Once was a Field is Now Retail and Neighborhoods

Yes, where Walmart and Lowes are now was once just grass and trees. And across the street where Posados and Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital was an empty field. Even the area across from where my mom and dad live was just someone's pasture where they kept their cows when I was growing up.

Growth is inevitable in any small town.

Even though a small town will grow, many will still keep that small-town feel. This is where this list comes into play. Every East Texas small town, despite growing bigger, all have these things in common.

Again, I'm picking on my hometown of Lindale, but going through this list will certainly make you point out something very similar in your small town if not all of them.

EDIT: This was originally published January 27, 2023