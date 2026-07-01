(Arlington, Texas) - Our lives are stressful enough as it is without having to worry about bills, keeping groceries in our fridge and filling our gas tanks without breaking the bank. Add in getting an unexpected speeding ticket or a surprise flat tire and the stress level triples. But these stresses pale in comparison to what some families in Texas are dealing with right now.

There are 17 families in our state that reported their young women missing in June. It's always sad when we have to report on kids that have gone missing. We don't know what that family is going through right now, we can only pray their child comes home.

17 Texas Families are Looking for Their Missing Young Women

As of this writing (July 1, 2026), 17 young women went missing in Texas in June (missingkids.org). These young women are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

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The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 17 young women who went missing in Texas in June by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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17 Young Women Vanished Without a Trace in Texas During June Last month, there were 17 families that reported their young women missing in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media