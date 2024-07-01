Horrible Crash in Texas Over the Weekend Was Fatal

There was a horrendous vehicle crash that took place in Texas this past Saturday that ended the life of one man.

It was Saturday morning when an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in Mission, Texas. It didn’t take long for details about the crash and photos of the tragic incident to be posted to social media.

The Mission Fire Fighters Association posted these photos to have other residents in the area avoid it for now. As you can tell the crash investigation took many hours.

Details About the 18-Wheeler Crash

According to My San Antonio, the Public Information Officer for the Mission Police Department announced that no one was at home when the 18-wheeler struck the house. And prior to colliding with the home, the big truck hit two vehicles.

The Truck Driver Who Passed Away

The Mission Fire Fighters Association made an unfortunate update on the crash that took place. They updated their social media post to announce that the 51-year-old truck driver died due to injuries from the crash.

An Autopsy has been ordered for the driver of the 18-wheeler.

