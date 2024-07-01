Horrible Crash in Texas Over the Weekend Was Fatal

Horrible Crash in Texas Over the Weekend Was Fatal

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/mffalocal3609

There was a horrendous vehicle crash that took place in Texas this past Saturday that ended the life of one man.  

It was Saturday morning when an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in Mission, Texas. It didn’t take long for details about the crash and photos of the tragic incident to be posted to social media.  

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/mffalocal3609
loading...

The Mission Fire Fighters Association posted these photos to have other residents in the area avoid it for now. As you can tell the crash investigation took many hours.  

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/mffalocal3609
loading...

Details About the 18-Wheeler Crash 

According to My San Antonio, the Public Information Officer for the Mission Police Department announced that no one was at home when the 18-wheeler struck the house. And prior to colliding with the home, the big truck hit two vehicles.  

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/mffalocal3609
loading...

The Truck Driver Who Passed Away 

The Mission Fire Fighters Association made an unfortunate update on the crash that took place. They updated their social media post to announce that the 51-year-old truck driver died due to injuries from the crash.  

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/mffalocal3609
loading...

An Autopsy has been ordered for the driver of the 18-wheeler.  

Top States People are Leaving for Texas

People move every day, but it seems like a lot want to come to Texas. Check out this list compiled by Stacker -- you'll be shocked at the state that wants to move to Texas the most.

10 Texas Waterfalls You Need to Visit

These Texas waterfalls are a true beauty that everyone should see at least once. Plan your trip to see all at once or on at different times.
Filed Under: texas
Categories: News

More From 101.5 KNUE