This is great for Straggler fans, and old Wormy Dog Saloon fans alike. We came across a 30-minute-long video of a 21-year-old set from Jason Boland & The Stragglers at the famed Wormy Dog in Stillwater, OK..

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Like me, most of you immediately picture a person up front with a smartphone recording, but, y'all, we're wrong. Someone had a giant-ass camcorder in the front row on May 1st, 1999 at the Wormy Dog.

The boys kick off the set with "Whiskey River," close with a skinny-cowboy named Stoney LaRue helping out on "Seven Spanish Angels," they round out the set with "Boys From Oklahoma," and "Folsom Prison Blues," and what would a '99 Straggler show be without "Telephone Romeo"? Pure gold. Shoutout to YouTuber Ragan Parkerson for the video.

"You video taping this? This better not end up on the internet." - Jason Boland

Two decades later Jason Boland & The Stragglers have cemented themselves among the best country bands ever assembled. More people should know it, though. As far as I'm concerned the entire damn world oughta be singing along to "Somewhere Down in Texas," at back-to-back sold out nights at the Staples Center. Hell, if all was right in the world, "When I'm Stoned" would be over-played on country radio.

Boland hasn't changed his style, his delivery, he hasn't even diverted from the central theme of most of his music - but it's always good. Often it's great. Here's to 20 more years of making great country music, boys.

Download our free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to hear Boland, Stoney, and all of your favorite Red Dirt and Texas acts nonstop. Get it for IOS here, or ANDROID here.