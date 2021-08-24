There aren't many things that we love more here in Texas than live music and BBQ. And we know, we've hosted tens of thousands of BBQ and music lovers through the years at our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. One thing's for certain when you combine live music and BBQ, people will come, Ray.

The lineup has been announced, and the stage is set for the inaugural Troubadour Festival, November 6th at Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas. The live music lineup features some of the best Texas and Oklahoma have ever had to to offer, and the BBQ lineup, we'll let's just say outside of special festivals like this, you'd have to be damn near Superman to eat from so many iconic Texas joints in a single day.

With live performances from Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, Stoney Larue, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Kyle Nix & The 38s, festival-goers will get to experience over two decades of the best talent our scene has ever seen.

Not to mention all that BBQ. With 42 joints lined up to feed you, including BBQ on the Brazos, Black's Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue, Evie Mae's Barbecue, Hutchins BBQ, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Meat Church, Rossler's Blue Cord Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, The Slow Bone, and many more, you won't be going home hungry.

You can get all the information you need right here including links to tickets, which will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 27th).

And remember if you love Texas Music and BBQ we'll be back in 2022 with our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the brick streets of downtown Tyler. Stay tuned, we’ll have more info soon on our 2022 tickets and much more.

