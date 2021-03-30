The Best Jason Boland & The Stragglers Songs Of-All-Time

Our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is all set for May 1st in downtown Tyler. If you missed out on your chance to buy tickets to the show, as it already sold-out, keep an eye on our socials and an ear to our stream for opportunities to win your way win.

This year's lineup is one of our best yet. On top of scarfing down BBQ from the best joints across Texas, we'll hear from Chris Colston, Randall King, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Josh Abbott Band, and headliner Parker McCollum. In anticipation of the show in May, today let's take a look at Red Dirt legends, The Stragglers.

Despite their massive popularity and years of continuing success, Jason Boland & The Stragglers may go down as one of county music's most underappreciated bands of all time.

The Stragglers are one of the best country bands ever assembled, but not enough folks know this. As far as I'm concerned the entire damn world oughta be singing along while crying to "Somewhere Down in Texas." Hell, if all was right then "When I'm Stoned" would be over-played on country radio.

For two decades Boland and the boys haven't changed their style, delivery, not even the central theme for most of their music. They've stayed true to what they believe in and they keep cranking out hardcore country heaters. Yet, Boland's music is tragically under-served to country music lovers.

Here are our Top 5 Jason Boland & The Straggler songs of-all-time

5. Comal County Blue



It's the title track from his '09 album and there's just no argument -- another home run from Boland.

4. Dark & Dirty Mile

The title track off his '13 Shooter Jennings produced album is outstanding, and if you didn't know, it was co-written with Stoney LaRue.

3. Proud Souls

As a young jock in 2002, I began playing this song off of a burned CD a friend gave me, the only problem was I didn't know the title, so I took a stab at it. I went with "Passion and Losing Friends." C'mon now, you can't be held up from sharing greatness by something as trivial as the proper title. Y'all truly take the internet for granted.

2. Telephone Romeo

You know it's good if Kid Rock steals ruins covers it.

1. Somewhere Down in Texas

The song is so soft yet smacks so hard -- and in the manliest voice I can muster it's beautiful. Originally included on his Pearl Snaps album, it may be the best example of a song that could make the most hardened bagel-loving-Yankee wanna move to the Lone Star State. Not an easy task for an Okie.

Now it's your turn. Which ones make your Top 5 Jason Boland & The Stragglers songs of all time?