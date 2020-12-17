Don’t Miss The Radio Texas, LIVE! Christmas Special This Saturday

It's as important as eggnog, mistletoe, and some have even said Santa Claise himself, this Saturday don't miss our annual Radio Texas, LIVE! Christmas Special. It's a Texas tradition.

Y'all, we're just trying to doing our little part to spread Christmas joy from Texas to the world. Whether you roast chestnuts while listening in all night long, or you're only able to catch a few skits and performances on your way to Granny's for a socially-distanced Christmas get-together, this show is can't miss.

To help conjure up that Christmas spirit, in what may seem to you now as a dumpster-fire fueled 2020, we'll have Christmas-themed Five Questions with Stoney LaRue, Wade Bowen, and Kyle Park. Koe Wetzel, Aaron Watson, and The Dirty River Boys will be sharing personal holiday stories, and sounds of the season.

Plus appearances and performances from Prophets and Outlaws, Kaitlin Butts, Casey Donahew, Sunny Sweeney, The Statesboro Revue, Robert Earl Keen, Corb Lund, William Clark Green, and more will be stopping by to help you and yours get an early jump on Christmas.

And remember this holiday season to give yourself something special, the gift of nonstop Texas & Red Dirt music. The Radio Texas, LIVE! app is now available to you for FREE. Click to download now for IOS or for ANDROID. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.