The victims of the plane crash at Barksdale have been identified as 18-year-olds John Cole Harris and Jet Montgomery. They were both in the Piper single engine plane when it went down.

via Google Maps

An early morning civilian plane crash over Barksdale Air Force Base has resulted in the death of two people. According to a press release issued by the base, the crash happened around 4:45 am on BAFB's east reservation. The crash was reported when air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office assisted with the search for the crash site. According to Lt. Bill Davis, patrol units with the assistance of drones was able to find the crash in a wooded area around 8:30 am.

KTBS is now reporting that the crash was a fatal one. According to a recent update, reporters for the local news station have learned that the pilot of the plane and a passenger were killed in the crash.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released as officials are still contacting family members of those who perished. We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.