2-Year-Old Critically Injured After Being Mauled By Coyote On Front Porch In Dallas

Get our free mobile app

Living in the city you wouldn't think you'd have to worry about wildlife attacking you or your children, but it happened in a Dallas neighborhood Tuesday morning. This attack left a Dallas two-year-old in a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

The coyote attack happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning in the Lake Highlands area near White Rock Lake in Dallas. The child was sitting on the front porch when the coyote approached and mauled him.

Officers responded to the 9-1-1 call and upon arrival one officer says he spotted the coyote in a park near the home and fired at the animal that continued to run into the woods. The officer was not sure if he wounded the animal. Dallas Police and Texas Game Wardens began a search for the animal but were unable to locate it.

According to reports from NBCDFW, this isn't the first encounter with a coyote in the area. A parent of two elementary school children says she came face-to-face with a coyote outside of the school just minutes before this attack was reported. The animal was reportedly scared away by a crossing guard. A Fox 4 viewer sent in a video of an extremely emaciated looking coyote that he saw in the neighborhood a few days earlier.

Dallas Animal Services says,

Coyotes are generally reclusive animals who prefer to avoid human contact. Coyotes are wild animals and should be regarded as such. Citizens should never approach, interact with or feed wild animals.'

What should you do if you are approached by a coyote?

You should try to scare the animal away humanely. Make loud noises, blow a whistle, bang on metal or pots and pans together. Make yourself larger than they are by waving your arms around or throwing small objects in their direction to scare them.

The boy remains in the hospital while the neighborhood is still on heightened alert for the animal that is considered extremely dangerous.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.