(KNUE-FM) It won’t be long until the holidays are all around us here in Texas. In fact, I was at a big box store over the weekend and already heard Christmas music being played on their overhead speaker. We might need the magic of the holidays more than ever this year, which is why you shouldn’t miss the 2025 Dallas Holiday Parade!

When and Where the Parade Happens

Getting ready for their 38th year in operation, the event is set to take place on Saturday, December 6th, 2025. The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. and lasts about 2 hours. There are pre- and post-parade vendors, entertainment, and holiday fun at Main Street Gardens and Civic Gardens.

The parade begins at Commerce and Houston streets. The parade is FREE to attend but if you want a guaranteed seat, you can buy seats while they last, but they will be gone soon.

READ MORE: These Texas Towns Are Perfect For Hallmark Christmas Movies

READ MORE: Captivating Christmas Displays Across the Lone Star State

Tips for Watching the Parade

In the past the parade has been bitterly cold and other times it has been hot. Keep an eye on the weather as the parade approaches and dress accordingly. You won’t want to wear too many layers or extra clothing, but you don’t want to be cold either. Here's a quick video from last year regarding what you can expect at the parade.

How the Dallas Holiday Parade Began

On December 3rd, 1988, the first parade took place thanks to the employees of The Adolphus and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. A crowd of 70,000 was in attendance, the event became known as the ���Miracle on Commerce Street.”

The parade continues to grow now on 350 television stations in 159 markets.

Details on volunteering, participating, vendor information, things you should know, and tickets can all be found on the Dallas Holiday Parade website. And you can find additional information on the Dallas Holiday Parade Facebook page.

Pictures from the Dallas Holiday Parade Here is some of the magic and fun you can experience at the Dallas Holiday Parade! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins