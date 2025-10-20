(KNUE-FM) It’s crazy how fast another year is flying by as we try to enjoy every day here in Texas. But it’s that time when you start seeing more people decorating their homes for the upcoming holidays. While it’s always been normal to get festive with Christmas lights, more Texans are now creating incredible Halloween displays.

Texans Are Taking Halloween to the Next Level

There is one display in particular that has been popping up on my TikTok feed that looks amazing, and it’s just over in the Dallas area. If you’re a huge Halloween fan, it might be worth a quick road trip to see this incredible display for yourself.

This Viral Dallas Display Is Worth the Road Trip

The video online was posted with the home address for those who want to see it in person, the exact location is 6215 Deloache Avenue, Dallas, Texas.

It’s a little sad to see some of the comments made online as there are some people that don’t like the display just because it’s expensive. Some people in the comments are guessing the display cost between $20,000 and $35,000. But really, that is none of our business.

Enjoy the Lights, Not the Price Tag

Instead of worrying about what the display costs, just enjoy that someone was willing to take the money they earned and wanted to create a display for everyone to enjoy.

I’m fairly certain this is the best Halloween display in Texas, but if you know of other ones, I would love to see them. You can email me photos or videos of the best Halloween displays in Texas at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

