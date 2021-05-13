2-Year-Old Shoots Mom in the Leg, Dad in the Head

A 2-year-old obtained a handgun and shot his parents and injured himself in the process.

Police in Maine, according to WAFB, are still investigating the situation. Here is what we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

A 2-year-old boy in Maine found a handgun and accidentally shot both of his parents.

HOW DID A TODDLER GET A GUN?

According to the report from WAFB, the handgun the toddler found was on a nightstand, next to the bed.

HOW DID 3 PEOPLE GET INJURED FROM ONE GUNSHOT?

It does not say in the story, but the assumption is this: the toddler found the gun and accidentally fired it, striking the mother in the leg. The bullet exited the mother's leg and then struck the father in the head. The "kick" or recoil of the weapon caused it to fly backward and strike the toddler in the face.

HOW IS EVERYONE DOING?

The report said that none of the injuries are life-threatening, though I am certain that they are each shaken up a bit.

WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THIS?

Gun safety advocates encourage parents to keep firearms out of the reach of children, utilize trigger or cable locks, and teach children gun safety and awareness. Leaving firearms within arm's reach with children in the home is never a good idea, and having the weapon in a secure location would have prevented this incident.

IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE.

Yes, this could have turned out to be much worse. Maybe this incident will show the parents the importance of being responsible.

