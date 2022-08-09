Tyler, TX Man In Custody After Shootout Leaves One Man Dead

Tyler police were busy on Monday afternoon after a shootout in broad daylight took place on Morris Street in Tyler that left one man dead and another person injured. Police have the alleged shooter in custody as they continue their investigation into what happened.

Tyler Police Investigate Shooting/Homicide

According to Tyler police, on Monday August 8th at 3:14pm officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris in Tyler, TX. Upon arrival one victim was found in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UT Health on Beckham where he died from his injuries. The deceased victim in this case has been identified as Horatio Williams, a 57 year old male from Tyler. Another victim, identified as Laray High, a 50 year old male from Tyler transported himself to UT Health on Beckham with gunshot wounds.

Frederick Leon Harvey, 59 of Tyler, has been identified by police as a suspect.

Police went on to add that Harvey was also shot and was treated at UT Health. An arrest warrant was issued for Harvey and after he was released from the hospital he was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of Murder with a $500,000 bond and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, both with a $25,000 bond.

Police Believe There Were More Shooters And Are Asking For Help

Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon which leads investigators to believe that may have been other shooters. No suspects can be identified at this time. If anyone has any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

