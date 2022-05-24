Smith County Sheriff’s Arrest Tyler, TX Man For Aggravated Assault

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night and they have already arrested a suspect and have him in custody.

On May 23, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Smith County Deputies responded to the 13400 block of Garden Lake Road regarding a shooting.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, prior to the deputies arrival on the scene, they were informed that one victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the area on foot. The victim, Courtland Jamal Lyons – 25 of Athens, was contacted at the residence on Garden Lake Road. He received one gunshot wound to the abdomen and a Deputy administered first aid prior to arrival of UT Health EMS.

Several Deputies began searching the area for the suspect who was identified as Zion Michias Jenkins – 22 of Tyler.

During the initial stage of the investigation, it was found that Zion Jenkins had allegedly shot Courtland Lyons with a handgun while both were in the garage of the residence. When Jenkins fled the area on foot, he was still armed with the handgun. A short time later, Deputies responded to the 5100 block of Steel Road in Tyler where they located Zion Jenkins. He was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of Officers from the Tyler Police Department.

The victim, Courtland Lyons, was transported to UT Health by UT Health EMS.

He was immediately rushed into surgery due to seriousness of injuries to his abdominal area. At this time, his condition is unknown. Deputies transported Zion Jenkins to the Smith County Jail where he was booked in for the criminal offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond has been set at this time.

