2020 ACM Awards: The Winners List

The Academy of Country Music crowned its 2020 ACM Awards winners on Wednesday (Sept. 16) -- five months later than usual, but, hey, what are you gonna do about a global pandemic?

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Maren Morris were among the nominated artists at the ACMs year. While reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 2020 ACM Awards host Keith Urban did not earn a repeat nomination in that category, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood were all up for the night's highest honor this time around -- and, in a truly shocking ending, two of them won it.

A full list of 2020 ACM Awards winners is below. With Urban as host, the show took take place from three separate locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The event was moved to Music City, from its usual home in Las Vegas, Nev., in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett -- WINNER

Carrie Underwood -- WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris -- WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- WINNER

The Highwomen

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, the Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)

Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris)

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt) -- WINNER

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green -- WINNER

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes -- WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

No New Duo or Group of the Year trophy will be awarded in 2020, as there are no eligible artists in this category this year.

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy. Producer: Christen Pinkston)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller. Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Director / Producer: Mason Allen)

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy. Producer: Dan Atchison) -- WINNER

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town (Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos. Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (Producer: Garth Brooks)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce) -- WINNER

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio)

"What Happens in a Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell (Producer: Dann Huff)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"God’s Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks) -- WINNER

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally and Old Dominion)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian)

"Rumor," Lee Brice (Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone)

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum (Producer: Dann Huff)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi) -- WINNER

"Some of It," Eric Church (Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey -- WINNER

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

