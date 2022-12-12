Have You Found the Wonderful New Mural of ‘The Dancing Cowboy’ in Terrell Yet?

Most East Texans know Terrell, TX as the town you stop through going and coming from Dallas, it's where Buc-ee's is. But today I learned about the legendary JT “Cowboy” Pease, after coming across a video of his likeness being painted onto a city building there.

Terrell is where Jamie Foxx grew up, it's also where Shane Smith of Shane Smith and the Saints hails from. Today, though I learned a little bit about another living legend, JT Cowboy Pease.

The mural was spray painted by artist Ryan Stalsby, and the time lapse video he shared of it coming alive is really cool. Notice the detail on the hands, it's wonderful. Stalsby said of his time in Terrell:

Here’s a video of my most recent mural out in Terrell, TX of JT Pease Thanks to the City of Terrell for allowing us artists a platform to show our work publicly and hopefully inspire those who see it and can interpret it in their own unique way. Thanks to the Piñas and Hard Bodies Gym! Thank you Alison and everyone working at the city, I really appreciate your generosity. I can’t say enough about the citizens of Terrell and how generous they are and how welcome I have felt. Everyone who stopped by had nothing but nice, positive things to say and if you don’t know JT “Cowboy” you’re missing out! What a kind soul and such a kindred spirit, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone and his enthusiasm at his age after all he’s been through is very contagious! Such an honor to put him on this wall. Thank you.

And the residents obviously love the man, many proclaiming they grew up watching him. Julie Hickman Miller commented "Thank you JT for always blessing us with your beautiful soul and heartfelt music and dancing! We…the family of Terrell are blessed to have had you in our hometown to entertain us ALL these years! Thank you from the bottom of my heart, my family’s heart! We love you!"

And just in case you were wondering, according to Stalsby it took between 15- 20 cans of paint to complete the mural. You can find this mural behind Queens Donuts in Terrell.

