2021 New Year’s Financial Resolutions

If there's anything we learned in 2020, it was to take a look at our finances!

I won't lie, I started the year with barely enough money to cover a month's worth of expenses in the bank. Soon after the start of the pandemic, the number shrank DRAMATICALLY until I figured out how to balance my new budget. Like many, my income suffered, however, I'm thankful to still be gainfully employed.

With all that being said, I'm not alone in the tightening of my financial belt, a fact, I know now thanks to the fine people at WalletHub.com. During a recent survey, WalletHub.com found that more than 97 million Americans plan on making a financial based New Year's resolution. That is compared to only 66 million Americans in 2019. That's significant. In fact, the only other type of resolution that Americans plan on making more is with regard to health. No surprise considering we're still in the middle of a pandemic.

Sadly, WalletHub.com found that only 47% of Americans believe that their financial situation will improve in 2021. However, a third of us plan on saving more in the coming year. That's gotta count for something, right? Read more in the nifty infographic below!

