10 Ways For Millennials to Save Money

Hi, my name is Krystal, I'm a millennial and a first time home buyer. My fiancé and I decided to take our would-be wedding money and instead, have a nice down payment to purchase a home.

Unfortunately for me, my fiancé had to have "that talk" with me. The one where he was like, no more spending money. I can only purchase the essential items needed to survive until we close on our home. Do you know how hard it is to save money and be put on a spending freeze?

I appreciate all the suggestions from friends saying "We did the Dave Ramsey school and it changed our life", however, I don't think all credit cards are the devil. Like 78% of Americans, I too live paycheck to paycheck. I need a realistic goal that I can achieve. Something that lets me live my life instead of being at home holed up without the ability to do anything.

Here are some things that have helped me save money these past few weeks. Maybe you're making less these days, or maybe you weren't ever taught to save, I never was. I hope these simple things can help you too.