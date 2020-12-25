One Resolution Worth Keeping in 2021

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As this memorable year comes to a close, I can't help but be filled with joy.  I know that the issues of 2020 won't just cease to plague us (bad choice of words) when we hit midnight on December 31st, but I feel much more ready for 2021.

Don't get me wrong, I don't want next year to be the same or worse - I just have much more realistic expectations.  When Godzilla shows up, I'm not going to be shocked is all I'm saying.  I feel like that kind of attitude will help me navigate the next 365 days a whole lot better.

Last year I had a whole slew of resolutions.  I was going to lose weight and make more money - but I got it backwards.  Keeping your head above water became the name of the game this year.

For 2021 I have a lot of goals, but only one resolution - to stay healthy.  I have seen far too many family, friends, and colleagues fall victim to COVID-19.  Nobody I personally know has died from it, but I know lots of people have.  2020 has taught me a lot of lessons, but one of the most important is that if you don't have your health it's going to be a lot harder to reach your goals.  I mean, it's hard to get ahead at work if you have to stay home for safety's sake - and that's if your company offers a work-at-home option.

My point is, in 2021 my resolution will be much simpler - stay healthy.  Obviously that means masking up and washing my hands as often as possible.  Beyond that I'll try not to engage in too many unhealthy habits.  Honestly though, if I can get through the next few months without getting COVID-19, I'll call that a win.

Filed Under: 2021, coronavirus, COVID-19, hope, new years resolution
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top