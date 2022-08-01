Luke Bryan will host "Country Music's Biggest Night" — the CMA Awards — alongside one of the biggest names in NFL history, Peyton Manning. The country singer called Manning a friend as he made the announcement while co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Aug. 1.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege," Bryan confesses. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

"I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me," Bryan adds. "Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!"

Bryan — a five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner — hosted the show solo in 2021. Manning also shared his feelings about taking on the distinguished role in a statement issued to media.

"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," the NFL Hall of Famer reveals. "I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

The show has been hosted by various country stars for the past few years after Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood ended their 11-year run in 2018. Underwood hosted with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, then McEntire hosted with Darius Rucker in 2020.

"Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

"Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s biggest night,” adds Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment. “Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded show."

The 2022 CMA Awards are scheduled for Nov. 9 on ABC. Nominees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.